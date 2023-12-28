Usher & H.E.R. Dance In Their Underwear For 'Risk It All' Music Video From 'The Color Purple' Soundtrack - Watch Now!

Usher and H.E.R. stripped down to just their underwear for the new music video set to their song “Risk It All“!

The 45-year-old entertainer and the 26-year-old singer teamed for the track, which is featured on the soundtrack for her new movie The Color Purple.

“A special thank U to @hermusicofficial …U produced and co-wrote such a beautiful record. Appreciate U for blessing this video with all of your greatness. 🙏🏾,” Usher wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video and learn more inside…

H.E.R. co-wrote the song with Oscar and Grammy-winning songwriter/producer Jimmy Napes for the soundtrack.

The music video was directed by Dave Myers, who has worked with Usher in the past on “U Remind Me” in 2001 and on “Somebody to Love (Remix)” with Justin Bieber in 2010.

Check out the steamy music video right here!

In early December, H.E.R. was in attendance at one of Usher‘s final shows of his Las Vegas residency.

“USHER, IM YOUR BIGGEST FAN!!!!!!!!!! THANK FOR SERENADING ME 😂 I was fangirling so hard. Thank you for showing me so much love. You’re an ICON 🥺 we love you and appreciate you FOREVER!! . @usher a moment I will cherish forever 😂❤️,” she captioned a video.

Usher will be back in Vegas in February when he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show!