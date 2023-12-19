Kanye West & Will Smith Pictured Together in First Class on Flight From Dubai to Los Angeles

Top Stories
Tue, 19 December 2023 at 12:46 am

Two controversial Hollywood stars were spotted together in first class on a flight from Dubai to Los Angeles!

Kanye West and Will Smith posed for a selfie with a fan while hanging out by the first class bar on an Emirates Airlines flight on Sunday (December 18).

TMZ reports that both of the stars were on a flight home to L.A. after work trips in the United Arab Emirates.

Will was in town to perform at a music festival in Saudi Arabia alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff and he also brought his son Jaden Smith on the trip.

Kanye was in Dubai for just a quick weekend trip as he was previously spotted at Disneyland on Thursday and in Las Vegas on Friday. It’s believed that he traveled to Dubai to work on his new album and just stayed for a little over a day.

