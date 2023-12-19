Logan Lerman Praises 'Percy Jackson' TV Show Cast Ahead of Series Premiere!

Logan Lerman is giving his stamp of approval for the upcoming Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series!

The adaptation of Rick Riordan‘s novels stars Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Leah Jeffries as Annabeth Chase, and Aryan Simhadri as Grover Underwood.

Logan played the titular character in the 2010 movie Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and in 2013′s Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

The actor has shared his praise for the new generation of stars as he passes the torch!

Keep reading to find out more…

During the cast’s recent appearance at a live taping of Josh Horowitz‘s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the host read aloud a note from Logan.

“The show looks amazing,” The Perks of Being a Wallflower star wrote. “I can’t wait to see you all crush it in your roles. You’re making a lot of people happy bringing these characters to life.”

In a personalized message for the show’s lead actor, Logan wrote, “I can’t imagine a better fit for Percy Jackson than Walker. You were so brilliant in The Adam Project. I hope you like eating blue food the next few years because I think you have a hit show on your hands.”

Meet the full cast of the new Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series!