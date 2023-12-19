Ryan Gosling Gets Support From Partner Eva Mendes Ahead of New 'I'm Just Ken' Project

Eva Mendes is feeling the Kenergy as she supports her partner Ryan Gosling‘s upcoming project!

Ryan, who starred in Barbie earlier this year, is gearing up to release “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” – a remix of the ballad his character sings in the movie.

In fact, Ryan was recently spotted exiting a recording studio with “I’m Just Ken” co-writer Mark Ronson!

On Monday (December 18), Eva posted a promotional teaser clip for the track with the caption: “Ken not wait for this 🎄.”

While the couple is notoriously private, Eva‘s display of support for Ryan is what we love to see!

“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” drops on December 20.

