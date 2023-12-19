Top Stories
Here's How Brad Pitt Celebrated His 60th Birthday - with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon By His Side!

Here's How Brad Pitt Celebrated His 60th Birthday - with Girlfriend Ines de Ramon By His Side!

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

John Boyega Publicly Responds to Kang Casting Idea

Inside Kendall Jenner &amp; Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now &amp; More

Inside Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny's Breakup: Rumored Reason Why They Split, If There's Negativity Between Them Now & More

'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About How Series Will End Has Been Officially Debunked

'Stranger Things' Fan Theory About How Series Will End Has Been Officially Debunked

Tue, 19 December 2023 at 12:16 am

Ryan Gosling Gets Support From Partner Eva Mendes Ahead of New 'I'm Just Ken' Project

Ryan Gosling Gets Support From Partner Eva Mendes Ahead of New 'I'm Just Ken' Project

Eva Mendes is feeling the Kenergy as she supports her partner Ryan Gosling‘s upcoming project!

Ryan, who starred in Barbie earlier this year, is gearing up to release “I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” – a remix of the ballad his character sings in the movie.

In fact, Ryan was recently spotted exiting a recording studio with “I’m Just Ken” co-writer Mark Ronson!

Keep reading to find out more…

On Monday (December 18), Eva posted a promotional teaser clip for the track with the caption: “Ken not wait for this 🎄.”

While the couple is notoriously private, Eva‘s display of support for Ryan is what we love to see!

“I’m Just Ken (Merry Kristmas Barbie)” drops on December 20.

If you missed it, Ryan Gosling had a wild pitch for director Greta Gerwig while rehearsing his “I’m Just Ken” performance.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Warner Bros.
Posted to: Barbie, Eva Mendes, Ryan Gosling

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images