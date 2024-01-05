'Minx' Canceled Again by Starz After Being Saved from HBO Max

Minx has been canceled for the second time.

The series was originally made at HBO Max, but was canceled by the streamer after the second season had already been produced. Starz saved the show and aired the second season, but the network has opted to not give the show a third season.

While Max paid to produce the second season, Starz’s parent company Lionsgate paid for the marketing budget and for the final days of production.

There’s a positive though.

Starz does not plan on removing the series from its app or other streaming platforms, so fans will be able to continue watching the two seasons, according to THR.

Just a couple weeks ago, the show’s star Jake Johnson spoke out in a new interview and explained why he didn’t think the show would get renewed.