Gerard Butler Will Star in 'How to Train Your Dragon' Live-Action Movie, Returning to Role He Originated

Gerard Butler is returning to an iconic role and doing so in a new way!

The 54-year-old Olympus Has Fallen actor is set to reprise the role of Stoik the Vast in the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, which is expected to premiere in 2025.

This marks the first time that Gerard will bring the character to life since 2019′s How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. It is also the first time that he’ll provide more than his voice as the previous moves were all animated.

Read more about Gerard Butler’s newest role…

Gerard originated the role in the animated franchise. His first outing as Stoik was in 2010. He returned to the role the following two movies and a handful of shorts.

Deadline confirmed that he was set to return to the project.

News about the live-action addition to the franchise has been slow. Back in May 2023, it was confirmed that Mason Thames and Nico Parker were set to play Hiccup and Astrid, respectively. The characters were previously voiced by Jay Baruchel and America Ferrera.

Dean DeBlois is tackling directing, writing and producing.

Gerard joined the cast of another project alongside some A-list actors recently.