Jake Johnson Doesn't Think 'Minx' Will Get Renewed for Third Season

Jake Johnson isn’t very hopeful that his show Minx will be getting another season.

In a new interview, the 45-year-old actor, who also serves as a co-executive producer on the Starz exotic comedy series, explained why he doesn’t think the show will get renewed for a third season.

“But by evidence of me cutting my hair short, I don’t [expect a renewal],” Jake told Deadline.

“I think the move to Starz, I think HBO kind of doing their HBO thing, or HBO Max, whatever it’s called now, I think that was brutal for [the show],” Jake admitted. “Then, I think the strike coming out right as we were trying to promote it…My guess is you can’t beat something up that many times and keep going.”

Jake concluded, “I really loved the cast and the crew and the writers. It was a great group, but I don’t know.”

As fans wait to learn the fate of Minx, Starz has already canceled six shows this year, renewed five more, and announced two will be ending in 2024.