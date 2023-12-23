Jennifer Lopez Does Some Last Minute Christmas Shopping with Mom Guadalupe Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a day out with her mom Guadalupe Rodriguez!

The 54-year-old “Let’s Get Loud” entertainer stopped by a few stores to do some last minute Christmas shopping with her mom on Saturday afternoon (December 23) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their outing, Jennifer wore a tan sweater turtleneck with baggy jeans and sunglasses while Guadalupe stayed warm in a brown tan wrap paired with tan pants.

The day before, Jennifer was seen wearing a gray crop-top hoodie with sparkly black leggings as she wrapped up a workout session in Los Angeles.

In a new interview, Jennifer opened up about the press’ impact on her relationship with Ben Affleck when they were first together years ago and how it’s different now.

It was recently announced that Jennifer will be starring in the movie adaption of a hit Broadway musical!