Golden Globes 2024 Live Stream Video - See Celebrity Fashion & Star Arrivals!

The 2024 Golden Globes are set to take place tonight, live from Los Angeles.

Just Jared will be live updating all throughout the evening, and if you’re like us, you’ll want to be watching all of the red carpet arrivals!

Keep reading to find out more…

Celebrities will be filing inside and doing interviews, and luckily, there’s a live stream of the pre-show event! Variety‘s Marc Malkin and ET‘s Rachel Smith will be hosting, and we have embedded the video for you below.

The official pre-show live stream kicks off at 6pm ET. Lots of stars are expected tonight, and you can see the full list of nominees right here.

Comedian Jo Koy will be taking on hosting duties during the CBS broadcast. Tune in with us!