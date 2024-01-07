Top Stories
Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Halle Bailey &amp; DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name &amp; Gender

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 4:30 pm

Golden Globes 2024 Live Stream Video - See Celebrity Fashion & Star Arrivals!

Golden Globes 2024 Live Stream Video - See Celebrity Fashion & Star Arrivals!

The 2024 Golden Globes are set to take place tonight, live from Los Angeles.

Just Jared will be live updating all throughout the evening, and if you’re like us, you’ll want to be watching all of the red carpet arrivals!

Keep reading to find out more…

Celebrities will be filing inside and doing interviews, and luckily, there’s a live stream of the pre-show event! Variety‘s Marc Malkin and ET‘s Rachel Smith will be hosting, and we have embedded the video for you below.

The official pre-show live stream kicks off at 6pm ET. Lots of stars are expected tonight, and you can see the full list of nominees right here.

Comedian Jo Koy will be taking on hosting duties during the CBS broadcast. Tune in with us!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Golden Globes