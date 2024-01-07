Julianne Hough Cuts Off Her Own Hair & Debuts a New Look

Julianne Hough has a new look!

The 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars dancer and actress shared a video over the weekend on her Instagram, in which she sat in a salon chair and began snipping away at the front of her blonde hair with a stylist watching on.

“I need the slide action,” she noted as she continued to cut several inches off her hai.

“I’m cutting my own hair,” she added. “Oh, that’s so fun! I like this length.”

“This is the new way, guys. You come in and you cut your own hair. Well, at least I don’t second guess and I just go for it,” she said to the camera, revealing her new shoulder-length hair.

“And that, my dears, is a seven-minute haircut.”

She explained further in her caption.

“Out with the old energy, and in with the new,” she wrote.

“This was such a funny day — it was raining so hard, but the sun was shining and there was a double rainbow. It made me start to think about the seasons of life, and the decisions we make as we progress. Hair is such an outward expression of what those decisions are…of the internal journeys that we go through,” she said.

“Plus a double rainbow to show a sign of prosperity and all the life that is to come. It just felt like it was the right time to cut off some of the old energy and start fresh.”

