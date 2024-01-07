Top Stories
'M3GAN' Star Violet McGraw Reveals if She's Returning in the Sequel

'M3GAN' Star Violet McGraw Reveals if She's Returning in the Sequel

New details about the cast of M3GAN 2.0 have been revealed!

The horror-comedy M3GAN, released in 2022, told the story of a life-like children’s doll. The film starred Allison Williams, Violet McGraw, Amie Donald, Ronny Chieng, and more.

So far, Allison, Amie, and Jenna Davis – who voices the character of M3gan, have been confirmed to reprise their roles in the sequel.

On Saturday (January 6), Violet confirmed to DiscussingFilm that she will also return for M3GAN 2.0, which is set to release in 2025.

“I’m very excited to film that,” she said on the 2024 Astra Film Awards red carpet. “I’m literally dying to know what happens.”

The 12-year-old actress played Cady in the first film.

A sequel was confirmed in January 2023. Plot details for M3GAN 2.0 have been kept under wraps as of now.

Director Gerard Johnstone is also coming back to helm the sequel.

