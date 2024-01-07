Top Stories
Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Here's Why Eva Mendes Might Not Join Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes 2024

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Golden Globes 2024 Seating Chart Reveals 1 Star-Studded Table

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Ariana Grande Announces New Music: 'Yes, And?' Single Confirmed, Release Date Revealed!

Halle Bailey &amp; DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name &amp; Gender

Halle Bailey & DDG Welcome Their First Child Together, Reveal Baby's Unique Name & Gender

Sun, 07 January 2024 at 4:53 pm

The Most Popular 'NCIS' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Continue Here »

The Most Popular 'NCIS' Stars, Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

NCIS is a hit, and so are all of its stars.

If you didn’t know, the CBS series is coming back for Season 21 on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET. (Find out who’s returning!)

The current cast has an impressive following on Instagram, and each of the actors has a sizeable following. We’ve rounded up all the main cast members and ranked them from lowest to highest popularity.

(Note: Gary Cole, who plays Supervisory Special Agent Alden Parker, and Rocky Carroll, who plays NCIS Director Leon Vance, are not currently on Instagram.)

Click through to see who is the most popular star of the series on social media…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Brian Dietzen, CBS, Diona Reasonover, Gary Cole, Katrina Law, NCIS, Rocky Carroll, Sean Murray, Slideshow, Television, Wilmer Valderrama