'NCIS' Season 21 Cast - 8 Stars to Return, 1 Returning in a Reduced Role

'NCIS' Season 21 Cast - 8 Stars to Return, 1 Returning in a Reduced Role

NCIS fans are eagerly anticipating the return of the hit TV series.

Back in February, CBS revealed that NCIS would be back for Season 21 during the 2023-2024 television season.

“BIG news. Get ready to grab your gear, we’ve got more work to do. #NCIS has officially been renewed for Season 21! We’ll see you there,” the network announced.

CBS confirmed that NCIS officially returns for Season 21 on Monday, February 12, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET!

We also know which main cast members have renewed their contracts, and which one is taking on a significantly reduced role.

Click through to see who will be in NCIS Season 21…

Photos: CBS
Getty Images