8 'Love Is Blind' Couples Are Still Together After the Show - Find Out Who!

Love Is Blind is continuing to help people find love!

The Netflix reality series was just renewed for two more seasons, which will bring it’s total to seven.

On the show, a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are sign up for a different approach to dating and have to choose someone to marry without ever meeting them.

Over the course of several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding, and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with?

Throughout the five seasons, there have been quite a few couples who left the show married. But did they all make it and are still together?

Head inside to see which couples from all the seasons are actually still together and married…