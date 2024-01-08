Top Stories
Inside Photos from Golden Globes 2024 - Moments You Didn't See on TV

Best Dressed at Golden Globes 2024 - Ranking Our 25 Favorite Looks of the Night!

Golden Globes 2024 - Complete Winners List Revealed!

Selena Gomez Seemingly Told Taylor Swift Something Shocking About Timothee Chalamet at Golden Globes 2024, Video Goes Viral

Mon, 08 January 2024 at 2:50 am

Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

So many stars walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we have photos of every celeb in attendance right here!

The stars stepped out for the annual event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Make sure to check out our list of the 25 best dressed stars of the night, ranked in order.

Oppenheimer and Succession were the two biggest winners of the night and you can see all of the winners in our roundup post.

We also have so many photos from inside the event of celebs mingling during commercial breaks.

Head inside for photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Pedro is wearing Bottega Veneta with Oliver Peoples glasses.

Billie Eilish at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Billie is wearing Willy Chavarria with jewelry by Assael and Anita Ko, plus Oliver Peoples glasses.

Poor Things’ Emma Stone at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Barbie’s Margot Robbie at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Margot is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé hot pink sequined gown and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Nicole + Felicia custom gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and Boucheron jewelry.

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jeremy is wearing Calvin Klein.

Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Taylor is wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

Maestro’s Carey Mulligan at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Carey is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Leonardo is wearing a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure tuxedo and Santoni shoes.

Wonka’s Timothee Chalamet at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Timotheee is wearing CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.

Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Prada dress, shoes, and bag with jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Cillian is wearing Saint Laurent.

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and her own jewelry.

Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Florence is wearing a Valentino look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Camila is wearing a Givenchy dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Dream Scenario’s Nicolas Cage with wife Riko Shibata at the Golden Globes 2024

Succession’s Kieran Culkin with wife Jazz at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Kieran is wearing Dior.

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown and Dior jewelry with Aquazzura shoes.

American Symphony’s Jon Batiste at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jon is wearing Dior.

Nyad’s Annette Bening at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Annette is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Succession’s Nicholas Braun at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Nicholas is wearing Zegna.

Andra Day at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Andra is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown and Fred Leighton jewelry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Sergio Hudson gown.

May December’s Charles Melton at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Charles is wearing a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure tuxedo, Neil Lane Couture cufflinks, and a Briony Raymond earring.

May December’s Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Natalie is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress and De Beers jewelry.

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Greta is wearing a FENDI Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

The Bear’s Abby Elliott at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Abby is wearing a KYHA Studios dress.

Kate Beckinsale at the Golden Globes 2024

Barbie’s Issa Rae at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Issa is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Rene Caovilla shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and jewelry by Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar.

Barbie’s America Ferrera at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: America is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Harry Winston jewels.

Barry’s Bill Hader at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Bill is wearing Dior.

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Reese is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Brandon Boxwood clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Danielle is wearing Moschino.

The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Fantasia is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress with jewelry by Ring Concierge and Simon G.

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. with wife Susan at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Robert is wearing Dior.

The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Oprah is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Chopard jewels.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Lily is wearing Valentino.

Air’s Ben Affleck at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Ben is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Air’s Matt Damon at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Matt is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and custom David Yurman cufflinks.

Air’s Jason Bateman at the Golden Globes 2024

Air’s Marlon Wayans at the Golden Globes 2024

Barbie’s Ryan Gosling at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.

Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Willem is wearing Prada.

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Mark is wearing Dior.

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Ramy is wearing Todd Snyder and an Omega watch.

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Sam Claflin at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Sam is wearing Tom Ford.

Ghosts’ Utkarsh Ambudkar with co-star Rose McIver at the Golden Globes 2024

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Daniel Kaluuya at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Daniel is wearing Dior.

The Morning Show’s Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jon is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Karen Gillan at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Karen is wearing an Iris Van Herpen dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Nyad’s Jodie Foster at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jodie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Christina is wearing a FENDI Couture dress and Anita Ko jewelry.

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Riley Keough at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Riley is wearing Chanel.

Finneas with girlfriend Claudia Sulewski at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Finneas is wearing Giorgio Armani with Cartier accesories. Claudia is wearing a Bevza dress.

Succession’s Sarah Snook at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Sarah is wearing an Atelier Prabal Gurung dress and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Matt is wearing Brioni.

Jared Leto at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jared is wearing Givenchy with Christian Louboutin boots and a Cartier necklace.

Barbie’s Dua Lipa at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Dua is wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Beef’s Ali Wong at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Ali is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress, Melissa shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Swarovski jewels.

Amanda Seyfried at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Amanda is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Emily is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

John Krasinski with wife Emily Blunt at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: John is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with David Yurman cufflinks.

Barbie’s Will Ferrell at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Will is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Kevin is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

The Great’s Elle Fanning at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Elle is wearing a vintage/archival Pierre Balmain couture gown from 1960, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Selena is wearing custom Armani Prive, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Barry is wearing Louis Vuitton with Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. accessories.

Elizabeth Olsen at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and REZA jewelry.

Orlando Bloom at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Orlando is wearing Berluti with a David Yurman ring.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress and Aquazzura shoes.

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jeffrey is wearing Dior with Oliver Peoples glasses.

Shawn Levy and wife Sophie at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Shawn is wearing Berluti.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Hailee is wearing a Prada look with Boucheron jewelry.

Past Lives’ Teo Yoo at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Teo is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: J. is wearing Christian Siriano with jewelry by Karma El Khalil and Grown Brilliance.

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Hannah is wearing a custom Suzanne Neville dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and Effy jewelry.

Kristen Wiig at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Kristen is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Hunger Games’ Hunter Schafer at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Hunter is wearing a custom Prada gown.

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen at the Golden Globes 2024

Lenny Kravitz at the Golden Globes 2024

Wanda Sykes at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Wanda is wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo.

Barbie’s Simu Liu at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Simu is wearing Givenchy, an Assael pin, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Angela Bassett at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Angela is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress and Lagos jewelry.

Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Cailee is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry.

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Paul is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with a Chopard watch and cufflinks.

Singer-songwriter Laufey at the Golden Globes 2024

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James at the Golden Globes 2024

Comedian Jim Gaffigan at the Golden Globes 2024

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Natasha is wearing Schiaparelli SS22 Couture.

Suits’ Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Patrick is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Steven is wearing Oliver Peoples glasses.

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper with his mom at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Jury Duty’s James Marsden at the Golden Globes 2024

The Diplomat’s Keri Russell with husband Matthew Rhys at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Keri is wearing a Jil Sander dress, bag, and jewelry and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

The Crown’s Dominic West at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Dominic is wearing Dior.

May December’s Julianne Moore at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Cartier jewelry.

All Of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Andrew is wearing a Valentino look with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Barbie’s Hari Nef at the Golden Globes 2024

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Mark and Grace are wearing Gucci.

The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and wife Naomi Watts at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Naomi is wearing a FENDI Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Harry Winston jewelry.

Only Murders in the Building’s Meryl Streep at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Meryl is wearing Valentino with Jimmy Choo shoes, a Bella Rosa Collection clutch, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Gabriel Iglesias at the Golden Globes 2024

David Oyelowo and wife Jessica at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: David is wearing Berluti.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore at the Golden Globes 2024

Succession’s Alan Ruck with wife Mirelle Enos at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Alan is wearing Berluti.

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Sheryl is wearing a custom Safiyaa gown and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Katharine McPhee at the Golden Globes 2024

Trevor Noah at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Trevor is wearing Ferragamo.

Maestro’s Sarah Silverman at the Golden Globes 2024

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Ayo is wearing Prada.

Shrinking’s Jason Segel at the Golden Globes 2024

Past Lives’ Greta Lee at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jonathan is wearing a custom Givenchy suit and shirt, Manolo Blahnik shoes, an Omega watch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Mach & Mach clutch, and Cartier jewelry.

Rustin’s Colman Domingo at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Colman is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Heidi Klum at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Heidi is wearing a Sophie Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Mission: Impossible’s Wilmer Valderrama at the Golden Globes 2024

Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Dylan is wearing a Marchesa dress and Sydney Evan jewels.

Mission: Impossible’s Pom Klementieff at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Pom is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Julia Garner at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Julia is wearing Gucci.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Rodarte.

Beef’s Steven Yeun with wife Joana Pak at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Steven is wearing Dior.

Elizabeth Banks at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Messika jewelry.

1923’s Helen Mirren at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Helen is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Sole Bliss shoes, a Jeffrey Levinson clutch, and Harry Winston jewelry.

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Tyler is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with a David Yurman necklace.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Cara is wearing a custom Iridescent Sequin Rodarte dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Brandon Blackwell clutch, and Hanut101 jewelry.

Suits’ Gina Torres at the Golden Globes 2024

Ghosts’ Rose McIver at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Rose is wearing Gucci with Kallati jewelry.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Tantoo is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana gown.

1923’s Brandon Sklenar at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Brandon is wearing Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

1923’s Michelle Randolph at the Golden Globes 2024

Suits’ Sarah Rafferty at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Sarah is wearing a Lanvin dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, Yanes earrings, and Yvonne Leon jewelry.

1923’s Aminah Nieves at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Aminah is ewaring an Azzi & Osta Couture dress.

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla at the Golden Globes 2024

Fallen Leaves’ Alma Poysti at the Golden Globes 2024

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter at the Golden Globes 2024

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis at the Golden Globes 2024

Past Lives director Celine Song at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Celine is wearing Loewe.

Justin Hartley at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry.

Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Huller at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Ariana is wearing Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Gillian is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Chopard jewelry, and Aquazzura shoes.

Host Jo Koy at the Golden Globes 2024

Jordana Brewster at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jordana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Rahaminov jewelry.

1923’s Darren Mann at the Golden Globes 2024

Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jelani is wearing Leonardo 5th Avenue.

Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts at the Golden Globes 2024

TikTok star Anna Sitar at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Anna is wearing Saint Laurent.

The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas at the Golden Globes 2024

The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson at the Golden Globes 2024

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander at the Golden Globes 2024

Skai Jackson at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Skai is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

1923’s Julia Schlaepfer at the Golden Globes 2024

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller at the Golden Globes 2024

WWD’s Jeannie Mai at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Jeannie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez at the Golden Globes 2024

CBS’ Gayle King at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Gayle is wearing a Solace London dress.

TikTok star Josh Brubaker at the Golden Globes 2024

Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Rachel is wearing a Marchesa Notte dress.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor at the Golden Globes 2024

Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi at the Golden Globes 2024

E! News’ Keltie Knight at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Keltie is wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture dress and Le Vian jewelry.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at the Golden Globes 2024

Inside Edition’s Nikki Novak at the Golden Globes 2024

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Zuri is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura at the Golden Globes 2024

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover at the Golden Globes 2024

Stand-up comedian Matt Friend at the Golden Globes 2024

E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rossi at the Golden Globes 2024

FYI: Zanna is wearing a David Koma dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, CBS
Posted to: 2024 Golden Globes, Every Look, Extended, Golden Globes, Red Carpet