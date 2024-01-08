Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!

So many stars walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we have photos of every celeb in attendance right here!

The stars stepped out for the annual event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Make sure to check out our list of the 25 best dressed stars of the night, ranked in order.

Oppenheimer and Succession were the two biggest winners of the night and you can see all of the winners in our roundup post.

We also have so many photos from inside the event of celebs mingling during commercial breaks.

Head inside for photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

Keep scrolling to see photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…

The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal FYI: Pedro is wearing Bottega Veneta with Oliver Peoples glasses.

Billie Eilish FYI: Billie is wearing Willy Chavarria with jewelry by Assael and Anita Ko, plus Oliver Peoples glasses.

Poor Things’ Emma Stone FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Barbie’s Margot Robbie FYI: Margot is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé hot pink sequined gown and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Jennifer Lopez FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Nicole + Felicia custom gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and Boucheron jewelry.

The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White FYI: Jeremy is wearing Calvin Klein.

Taylor Swift FYI: Taylor is wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.

Maestro’s Carey Mulligan FYI: Carey is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Bulgari jewelry.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio FYI: Leonardo is wearing a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure tuxedo and Santoni shoes.

Wonka’s Timothee Chalamet FYI: Timotheee is wearing CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.

Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Prada dress, shoes, and bag with jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton.

Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy FYI: Cillian is wearing Saint Laurent.

The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and her own jewelry.

Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh FYI: Florence is wearing a Valentino look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone FYI: Camila is wearing a Givenchy dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Dream Scenario’s Nicolas Cage with wife Riko Shibata

Succession’s Kieran Culkin with wife Jazz FYI: Kieran is wearing Dior.

The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown and Dior jewelry with Aquazzura shoes.

American Symphony’s Jon Batiste FYI: Jon is wearing Dior.

Nyad’s Annette Bening FYI: Annette is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Succession’s Nicholas Braun FYI: Nicholas is wearing Zegna.

Andra Day FYI: Andra is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown and Fred Leighton jewelry.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan FYI: Rachel is wearing a Sergio Hudson gown.

May December’s Charles Melton FYI: Charles is wearing a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure tuxedo, Neil Lane Couture cufflinks, and a Briony Raymond earring.

May December’s Natalie Portman FYI: Natalie is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress and De Beers jewelry.

Barbie’s Greta Gerwig FYI: Greta is wearing a FENDI Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

The Bear’s Abby Elliott FYI: Abby is wearing a KYHA Studios dress.

Kate Beckinsale

Barbie’s Issa Rae FYI: Issa is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Rene Caovilla shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and jewelry by Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar.

Barbie’s America Ferrera FYI: America is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Harry Winston jewels.

Barry’s Bill Hader FYI: Bill is wearing Dior.

The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon FYI: Reese is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Brandon Boxwood clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks FYI: Danielle is wearing Moschino.

The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino FYI: Fantasia is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress with jewelry by Ring Concierge and Simon G.

Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. with wife Susan FYI: Robert is wearing Dior.

The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey FYI: Oprah is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Chopard jewels.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone FYI: Lily is wearing Valentino.

Air’s Ben Affleck FYI: Ben is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.

Air’s Matt Damon FYI: Matt is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and custom David Yurman cufflinks.

Air’s Jason Bateman

Air’s Marlon Wayans

Barbie’s Ryan Gosling FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.

Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe FYI: Willem is wearing Prada.

Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo FYI: Mark is wearing Dior.

Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef FYI: Ramy is wearing Todd Snyder and an Omega watch.

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Sam Claflin FYI: Sam is wearing Tom Ford.

Ghosts’ Utkarsh Ambudkar with co-star Rose McIver

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Daniel Kaluuya FYI: Daniel is wearing Dior.

The Morning Show’s Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola FYI: Jon is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Karen Gillan FYI: Karen is wearing an Iris Van Herpen dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.

Nyad’s Jodie Foster FYI: Jodie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci FYI: Christina is wearing a FENDI Couture dress and Anita Ko jewelry.

Daisy Jones and the Six’s Riley Keough FYI: Riley is wearing Chanel.

Finneas with girlfriend Claudia Sulewski FYI: Finneas is wearing Giorgio Armani with Cartier accesories. Claudia is wearing a Bevza dress.

Succession’s Sarah Snook FYI: Sarah is wearing an Atelier Prabal Gurung dress and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.

Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer FYI: Matt is wearing Brioni.

Jared Leto FYI: Jared is wearing Givenchy with Christian Louboutin boots and a Cartier necklace.

Barbie’s Dua Lipa FYI: Dua is wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Beef’s Ali Wong FYI: Ali is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress, Melissa shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Swarovski jewels.

Amanda Seyfried FYI: Amanda is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.

Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt FYI: Emily is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

John Krasinski with wife Emily Blunt FYI: John is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with David Yurman cufflinks.

Barbie’s Will Ferrell FYI: Will is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner FYI: Kevin is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

The Great’s Elle Fanning FYI: Elle is wearing a vintage/archival Pierre Balmain couture gown from 1960, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Cartier jewelry.

Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez FYI: Selena is wearing custom Armani Prive, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.

Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan FYI: Barry is wearing Louis Vuitton with Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. accessories.

Elizabeth Olsen FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and REZA jewelry.

Orlando Bloom FYI: Orlando is wearing Berluti with a David Yurman ring.

Jennifer Lawrence FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress and Aquazzura shoes.

American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright FYI: Jeffrey is wearing Dior with Oliver Peoples glasses.

Shawn Levy and wife Sophie FYI: Shawn is wearing Berluti.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld FYI: Hailee is wearing a Prada look with Boucheron jewelry.

Past Lives’ Teo Yoo FYI: Teo is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron FYI: J. is wearing Christian Siriano with jewelry by Karma El Khalil and Grown Brilliance.

Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham FYI: Hannah is wearing a custom Suzanne Neville dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and Effy jewelry.

Kristen Wiig FYI: Kristen is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Hunger Games’ Hunter Schafer FYI: Hunter is wearing a custom Prada gown.

Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen

Lenny Kravitz

Wanda Sykes FYI: Wanda is wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo.

Barbie’s Simu Liu FYI: Simu is wearing Givenchy, an Assael pin, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

Angela Bassett FYI: Angela is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress and Lagos jewelry.

Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny FYI: Cailee is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry.

The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti FYI: Paul is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with a Chopard watch and cufflinks.

Singer-songwriter Laufey

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James

Comedian Jim Gaffigan

Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne FYI: Natasha is wearing Schiaparelli SS22 Couture.

Suits’ Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht FYI: Patrick is wearing Giorgio Armani.

Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw FYI: Steven is wearing Oliver Peoples glasses.

Maestro’s Bradley Cooper with his mom FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton.

Jury Duty’s James Marsden

The Diplomat’s Keri Russell with husband Matthew Rhys FYI: Keri is wearing a Jil Sander dress, bag, and jewelry and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

The Crown’s Dominic West FYI: Dominic is wearing Dior.

May December’s Julianne Moore FYI: Julianne is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Cartier jewelry.

All Of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott FYI: Andrew is wearing a Valentino look with Christian Louboutin shoes.

Barbie’s Hari Nef

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer FYI: Mark and Grace are wearing Gucci.

The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and wife Naomi Watts FYI: Naomi is wearing a FENDI Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Harry Winston jewelry.

Only Murders in the Building’s Meryl Streep FYI: Meryl is wearing Valentino with Jimmy Choo shoes, a Bella Rosa Collection clutch, and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Gabriel Iglesias

David Oyelowo and wife Jessica FYI: David is wearing Berluti.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore

Succession’s Alan Ruck with wife Mirelle Enos FYI: Alan is wearing Berluti.

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph FYI: Sheryl is wearing a custom Safiyaa gown and Fernando Jorge jewelry.

Katharine McPhee

Trevor Noah FYI: Trevor is wearing Ferragamo.

Maestro’s Sarah Silverman

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri FYI: Ayo is wearing Prada.

Shrinking’s Jason Segel

Past Lives’ Greta Lee FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.

Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey FYI: Jonathan is wearing a custom Givenchy suit and shirt, Manolo Blahnik shoes, an Omega watch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Mach & Mach clutch, and Cartier jewelry.

Rustin’s Colman Domingo FYI: Colman is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Heidi Klum FYI: Heidi is wearing a Sophie Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Mission: Impossible’s Wilmer Valderrama

Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.

TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney FYI: Dylan is wearing a Marchesa dress and Sydney Evan jewels.

Mission: Impossible’s Pom Klementieff FYI: Pom is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Julia Garner FYI: Julia is wearing Gucci.

The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Rodarte.

Beef’s Steven Yeun with wife Joana Pak FYI: Steven is wearing Dior.

Elizabeth Banks FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Messika jewelry.

1923’s Helen Mirren FYI: Helen is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Sole Bliss shoes, a Jeffrey Levinson clutch, and Harry Winston jewelry.

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams FYI: Tyler is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with a David Yurman necklace.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers FYI: Cara is wearing a custom Iridescent Sequin Rodarte dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Brandon Blackwell clutch, and Hanut101 jewelry.

Suits’ Gina Torres

Ghosts’ Rose McIver FYI: Rose is wearing Gucci with Kallati jewelry.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal FYI: Tantoo is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana gown.

1923’s Brandon Sklenar FYI: Brandon is wearing Ralph Lauren Purple Label.

1923’s Michelle Randolph

Suits’ Sarah Rafferty FYI: Sarah is wearing a Lanvin dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, Yanes earrings, and Yvonne Leon jewelry.

1923’s Aminah Nieves FYI: Aminah is ewaring an Azzi & Osta Couture dress.

The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla

Fallen Leaves’ Alma Poysti

Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti FYI: Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.

Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter

Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis

Past Lives director Celine Song FYI: Celine is wearing Loewe.

Justin Hartley FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry.

Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Huller FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.

Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt FYI: Ariana is wearing Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.

The Crown’s Gillian Anderson FYI: Gillian is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Chopard jewelry, and Aquazzura shoes.

Host Jo Koy

Jordana Brewster FYI: Jordana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Rahaminov jewelry.

1923’s Darren Mann

Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin FYI: Jelani is wearing Leonardo 5th Avenue.

Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts

TikTok star Anna Sitar FYI: Anna is wearing Saint Laurent.

The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas

The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson

American Fiction’s Erika Alexander

Skai Jackson FYI: Skai is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.

1923’s Julia Schlaepfer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

WWD’s Jeannie Mai FYI: Jeannie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.

Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez

CBS’ Gayle King FYI: Gayle is wearing a Solace London dress.

TikTok star Josh Brubaker

Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith FYI: Rachel is wearing a Marchesa Notte dress.

The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor

Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi

E! News’ Keltie Knight FYI: Keltie is wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture dress and Le Vian jewelry.

Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans

Inside Edition’s Nikki Novak

Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall FYI: Zuri is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura

Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover

Stand-up comedian Matt Friend