Golden Globes 2024 Red Carpet Photos: See Every Celeb Guest & All of the Incredible Fashion!
So many stars walked the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards and we have photos of every celeb in attendance right here!
The stars stepped out for the annual event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Head inside for photos of every celeb who walked the red carpet…
The Last of Us’ Pedro Pascal
FYI: Pedro is wearing Bottega Veneta with Oliver Peoples glasses.
Billie Eilish
FYI: Billie is wearing Willy Chavarria with jewelry by Assael and Anita Ko, plus Oliver Peoples glasses.
Poor Things’ Emma Stone
FYI: Emma is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Barbie’s Margot Robbie
FYI: Margot is wearing a Giorgio Armani Privé hot pink sequined gown and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Jennifer Lopez
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Nicole + Felicia custom gown, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and Boucheron jewelry.
The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White
FYI: Jeremy is wearing Calvin Klein.
Taylor Swift
FYI: Taylor is wearing custom Gucci and De Beers jewelry.
Maestro’s Carey Mulligan
FYI: Carey is wearing a Schiaparelli dress and Bulgari jewelry.
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Leonardo DiCaprio
FYI: Leonardo is wearing a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure tuxedo and Santoni shoes.
Wonka’s Timothee Chalamet
FYI: Timotheee is wearing CELINE HOMME by Hedi Slimane.
Lessons in Chemistry’s Brie Larson
FYI: Brie is wearing a custom Prada dress, shoes, and bag with jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton.
Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy
FYI: Cillian is wearing Saint Laurent.
The Morning Show’s Jennifer Aniston
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and her own jewelry.
Oppenheimer’s Florence Pugh
FYI: Florence is wearing a Valentino look and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Daisy Jones and the Six’s Camila Morrone
FYI: Camila is wearing a Givenchy dress and Christian Louboutin shoes.
Dream Scenario’s Nicolas Cage with wife Riko Shibata
Succession’s Kieran Culkin with wife Jazz
FYI: Kieran is wearing Dior.
The Crown’s Elizabeth Debicki
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Dior Haute Couture gown and Dior jewelry with Aquazzura shoes.
American Symphony’s Jon Batiste
FYI: Jon is wearing Dior.
Nyad’s Annette Bening
FYI: Annette is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Succession’s Nicholas Braun
FYI: Nicholas is wearing Zegna.
Andra Day
FYI: Andra is wearing a Georges Chakra Couture gown and Fred Leighton jewelry.
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan
FYI: Rachel is wearing a Sergio Hudson gown.
May December’s Charles Melton
FYI: Charles is wearing a Giorgio Armani Made-to-Measure tuxedo, Neil Lane Couture cufflinks, and a Briony Raymond earring.
May December’s Natalie Portman
FYI: Natalie is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress and De Beers jewelry.
Barbie’s Greta Gerwig
FYI: Greta is wearing a FENDI Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.
The Bear’s Abby Elliott
FYI: Abby is wearing a KYHA Studios dress.
Kate Beckinsale
Barbie’s Issa Rae
FYI: Issa is wearing a Pamella Roland dress, Rene Caovilla shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and jewelry by Zydo, Ralph Masri, and Noudar.
Barbie’s America Ferrera
FYI: America is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Harry Winston jewels.
Barry’s Bill Hader
FYI: Bill is wearing Dior.
The Morning Show’s Reese Witherspoon
FYI: Reese is wearing a Monique Lhuillier dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Brandon Boxwood clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
The Color Purple’s Danielle Brooks
FYI: Danielle is wearing Moschino.
The Color Purple’s Fantasia Barrino
FYI: Fantasia is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress with jewelry by Ring Concierge and Simon G.
Oppenheimer’s Robert Downey Jr. with wife Susan
FYI: Robert is wearing Dior.
The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey
FYI: Oprah is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Chopard jewels.
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone
FYI: Lily is wearing Valentino.
Air’s Ben Affleck
FYI: Ben is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.
Air’s Matt Damon
FYI: Matt is wearing a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and custom David Yurman cufflinks.
Air’s Jason Bateman
Air’s Marlon Wayans
Barbie’s Ryan Gosling
FYI: Ryan is wearing Gucci.
Poor Things’ Willem Dafoe
FYI: Willem is wearing Prada.
Poor Things’ Mark Ruffalo
FYI: Mark is wearing Dior.
Poor Things’ Ramy Youssef
FYI: Ramy is wearing Todd Snyder and an Omega watch.
Daisy Jones and the Six’s Sam Claflin
FYI: Sam is wearing Tom Ford.
Ghosts’ Utkarsh Ambudkar with co-star Rose McIver
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Daniel Kaluuya
FYI: Daniel is wearing Dior.
The Morning Show’s Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola
FYI: Jon is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’s Karen Gillan
FYI: Karen is wearing an Iris Van Herpen dress and Suzanne Kalan jewelry.
Nyad’s Jodie Foster
FYI: Jodie is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.
Yellowjackets’ Christina Ricci
FYI: Christina is wearing a FENDI Couture dress and Anita Ko jewelry.
Daisy Jones and the Six’s Riley Keough
FYI: Riley is wearing Chanel.
Finneas with girlfriend Claudia Sulewski
FYI: Finneas is wearing Giorgio Armani with Cartier accesories. Claudia is wearing a Bevza dress.
Succession’s Sarah Snook
FYI: Sarah is wearing an Atelier Prabal Gurung dress and Neil Lane Couture jewelry.
Fellow Travelers’ Matt Bomer
FYI: Matt is wearing Brioni.
Jared Leto
FYI: Jared is wearing Givenchy with Christian Louboutin boots and a Cartier necklace.
Barbie’s Dua Lipa
FYI: Dua is wearing a custom Schiaparelli dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Beef’s Ali Wong
FYI: Ali is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress, Melissa shoes, a Jimmy Choo clutch, and Swarovski jewels.
Amanda Seyfried
FYI: Amanda is wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Pomellato jewelry.
Oppenheimer’s Emily Blunt
FYI: Emily is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
John Krasinski with wife Emily Blunt
FYI: John is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with David Yurman cufflinks.
Barbie’s Will Ferrell
FYI: Will is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner
FYI: Kevin is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
The Great’s Elle Fanning
FYI: Elle is wearing a vintage/archival Pierre Balmain couture gown from 1960, Jimmy Choo shoes, and Cartier jewelry.
Only Murders in the Building’s Selena Gomez
FYI: Selena is wearing custom Armani Prive, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Bulgari jewelry.
Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan
FYI: Barry is wearing Louis Vuitton with Christian Louboutin shoes and Tiffany & Co. accessories.
Elizabeth Olsen
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and REZA jewelry.
Orlando Bloom
FYI: Orlando is wearing Berluti with a David Yurman ring.
Jennifer Lawrence
FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Dior Haute Couture dress and Aquazzura shoes.
American Fiction’s Jeffrey Wright
FYI: Jeffrey is wearing Dior with Oliver Peoples glasses.
Shawn Levy and wife Sophie
FYI: Shawn is wearing Berluti.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Hailee Steinfeld
FYI: Hailee is wearing a Prada look with Boucheron jewelry.
Past Lives’ Teo Yoo
FYI: Teo is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Succession’s J. Smith-Cameron
FYI: J. is wearing Christian Siriano with jewelry by Karma El Khalil and Grown Brilliance.
Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham
FYI: Hannah is wearing a custom Suzanne Neville dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Judith Leiber bag, and Effy jewelry.
Kristen Wiig
FYI: Kristen is wearing a Giambattista Valli dress and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
The Hunger Games’ Hunter Schafer
FYI: Hunter is wearing a custom Prada gown.
Succession’s Matthew Macfadyen
Lenny Kravitz
Wanda Sykes
FYI: Wanda is wearing a Christian Siriano tuxedo.
Barbie’s Simu Liu
FYI: Simu is wearing Givenchy, an Assael pin, Christian Louboutin shoes, and a Vacheron Constantin watch.
Angela Bassett
FYI: Angela is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress and Lagos jewelry.
Priscilla’s Cailee Spaeny
FYI: Cailee is wearing a Miu Miu dress and Bulgari jewelry.
The Holdovers’ Paul Giamatti
FYI: Paul is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with a Chopard watch and cufflinks.
Singer-songwriter Laufey
Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James
Comedian Jim Gaffigan
Poker Face’s Natasha Lyonne
FYI: Natasha is wearing Schiaparelli SS22 Couture.
Suits’ Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht
FYI: Patrick is wearing Giorgio Armani.
Steven Spielberg and wife Kate Capshaw
FYI: Steven is wearing Oliver Peoples glasses.
Maestro’s Bradley Cooper with his mom
FYI: Bradley is wearing Louis Vuitton.
Jury Duty’s James Marsden
The Diplomat’s Keri Russell with husband Matthew Rhys
FYI: Keri is wearing a Jil Sander dress, bag, and jewelry and Jacob & Co. jewelry.
The Crown’s Dominic West
FYI: Dominic is wearing Dior.
May December’s Julianne Moore
FYI: Julianne is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress and Cartier jewelry.
All Of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott
FYI: Andrew is wearing a Valentino look with Christian Louboutin shoes.
Barbie’s Hari Nef
Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer
FYI: Mark and Grace are wearing Gucci.
The Morning Show’s Billy Crudup and wife Naomi Watts
FYI: Naomi is wearing a FENDI Couture dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Harry Winston jewelry.
Only Murders in the Building’s Meryl Streep
FYI: Meryl is wearing Valentino with Jimmy Choo shoes, a Bella Rosa Collection clutch, and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Gabriel Iglesias
David Oyelowo and wife Jessica
FYI: David is wearing Berluti.
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore
Succession’s Alan Ruck with wife Mirelle Enos
FYI: Alan is wearing Berluti.
Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph
FYI: Sheryl is wearing a custom Safiyaa gown and Fernando Jorge jewelry.
Katharine McPhee
Trevor Noah
FYI: Trevor is wearing Ferragamo.
Maestro’s Sarah Silverman
The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri
FYI: Ayo is wearing Prada.
Shrinking’s Jason Segel
Past Lives’ Greta Lee
FYI: Greta is wearing Loewe with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
The Last of Us’ Bella Ramsey
FYI: Bella is wearing Prada.
Fellow Travelers’ Jonathan Bailey
FYI: Jonathan is wearing a custom Givenchy suit and shirt, Manolo Blahnik shoes, an Omega watch, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Fellow Travelers’ Allison Williams
FYI: Allison is wearing a Giambattista Valli Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Mach & Mach clutch, and Cartier jewelry.
Rustin’s Colman Domingo
FYI: Colman is wearing custom Louis Vuitton.
Heidi Klum
FYI: Heidi is wearing a Sophie Couture dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Mission: Impossible’s Wilmer Valderrama
Saltburn’s Rosamund Pike
FYI: Rosamund is wearing Dior.
TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney
FYI: Dylan is wearing a Marchesa dress and Sydney Evan jewels.
Mission: Impossible’s Pom Klementieff
FYI: Pom is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Julia Garner
FYI: Julia is wearing Gucci.
The Holdovers’ Da’Vine Joy Randolph
FYI: Da’Vine is wearing custom Rodarte.
Beef’s Steven Yeun with wife Joana Pak
FYI: Steven is wearing Dior.
Elizabeth Banks
FYI: Elizabeth is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with Messika jewelry.
1923’s Helen Mirren
FYI: Helen is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana dress, Sole Bliss shoes, a Jeffrey Levinson clutch, and Harry Winston jewelry.
Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson
FYI: Quinta is wearing a custom Balmain dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams
FYI: Tyler is wearing Dolce&Gabbana with a David Yurman necklace.
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Cara Jade Myers
FYI: Cara is wearing a custom Iridescent Sequin Rodarte dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, a Brandon Blackwell clutch, and Hanut101 jewelry.
Suits’ Gina Torres
Ghosts’ Rose McIver
FYI: Rose is wearing Gucci with Kallati jewelry.
Killers of the Flower Moon’s Tantoo Cardinal
FYI: Tantoo is wearing a Dolce&Gabbana gown.
1923’s Brandon Sklenar
FYI: Brandon is wearing Ralph Lauren Purple Label.
1923’s Michelle Randolph
Suits’ Sarah Rafferty
FYI: Sarah is wearing a Lanvin dress, Christian Louboutin shoes, a Tyler Ellis clutch, Yanes earrings, and Yvonne Leon jewelry.
1923’s Aminah Nieves
FYI: Aminah is ewaring an Azzi & Osta Couture dress.
The Crown’s Khalid Abdalla
Fallen Leaves’ Alma Poysti
Abbott Elementary’s Chris Perfetti
FYI: Chris is wearing Dolce&Gabbana.
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter
Abbott Elementary’s William Stanford Davis
Past Lives director Celine Song
FYI: Celine is wearing Loewe.
Justin Hartley
FYI: Justin is wearing a Nana Sartoria suit, Christian Louboutin shoes, and Rolex jewelry.
Anatomy of a Fall’s Sandra Huller
FYI: Sandra is wearing a custom Louis Vuitton dress.
Barbie’s Ariana Greenblatt
FYI: Ariana is wearing Saint Laurent with Chopard jewelry.
The Crown’s Gillian Anderson
FYI: Gillian is wearing a Gabriela Hearst dress, Chopard jewelry, and Aquazzura shoes.
Host Jo Koy
Jordana Brewster
FYI: Jordana is wearing an Alberta Ferretti dress and Rahaminov jewelry.
1923’s Darren Mann
Fellow Travelers’ Jelani Alladin
FYI: Jelani is wearing Leonardo 5th Avenue.
Fellow Travelers’ Noah J. Ricketts
TikTok star Anna Sitar
FYI: Anna is wearing Saint Laurent.
The Bear’s Liza Colón-Zayas
The Bear’s Edwin Lee Gibson
American Fiction’s Erika Alexander
Skai Jackson
FYI: Skai is wearing a Jenny Packham dress.
1923’s Julia Schlaepfer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller
WWD’s Jeannie Mai
FYI: Jeannie is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress.
Access Hollywood’s Mario Lopez
CBS’ Gayle King
FYI: Gayle is wearing a Solace London dress.
TikTok star Josh Brubaker
Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith
FYI: Rachel is wearing a Marchesa Notte dress.
The Hollywood Reporter’s Tiffany Taylor
Extra’s Mona Kosar Abdi
E! News’ Keltie Knight
FYI: Keltie is wearing a Khaled & Marwan Couture dress and Le Vian jewelry.
Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans
Inside Edition’s Nikki Novak
Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall
FYI: Zuri is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.
Entertainment Tonight’s Cassie DiLaura
Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover
Stand-up comedian Matt Friend
E! News’ Zanna Roberts Rossi
FYI: Zanna is wearing a David Koma dress.