Busy Philipps Shares Her Reaction to Best Friend Michelle Williams Narrating Britney Spears' Memoir

Busy Philipps is opening up about her bestie, Michelle Williams, narrating the audiobook version of Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me.

The 44-year-old actress appeared on the Tuesday (January 9) episode of Watch What Happens Live to talk about Mean Girls, but she also answered a fan question about Michelle and Britney.

Busy noted that she was only answering the question since it was from a fan.

They asked her, “What was your reaction when your bestie, Michelle Williams, told you she would be the narrator for Britney Spears’ memoir, and were you surprised at how viral her performance was?”

“We lost it,” Busy replied. “She was like, ‘I have to do this, right? And I was like, ‘YES! OBVIOUSLY.’”

The actress explained that her friend really “felt a connection.”

“You know, we all – and Michelle even younger than me – we all came up in a very particular time in this industry…as young women, and we were subjected to a lot,” she reflected. “And I think there was a lot that was really, sadly relatable…to all women…in Britney‘s book.”

She thought Michelle taking on the project was “incredible and really beautiful.”

Busy also emphasized, “Britney deserves our respect.”

She recently celebrated the Mean Girls musical movie premiere in New York City alongside her famous castmates, including Renee Rapp and Angourie Rice.

Watch Busy Philipps talk about Michelle Williams and Britney Spears here!

