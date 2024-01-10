'The Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer & Wife Emely Welcome Their First Child, Share a New Family Photo!

Bachelor Nation has expanded by one with the arrival of The Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and his wife Emely Fardo‘s first child!

On Wednesday (January 10), the 45-year-old host and his wife took to social media to share the exciting news and to announce their daughter’s name! They even shared an updated family photo of the three of them.

Head inside to see Jesse Palmer and Emely Fardo’s picture with their newborn daughter…

“Our worlds have been forever changed,” the couple wrote on Instagram in a joint post. “She’s finally here!”

Their daughter’s name is Ella Reine Palmer!

“Our hearts are overflowing with love and gratitude,” the couple added.

Jesse and Emely announced that they were expecting in August 2023.

The couple got engaged back in 2017 and tied the knot for the first time in 2020 before celebrating their wedding a second time in 2022.

Congratulations to the happy family. We wish them well at this exciting time!

