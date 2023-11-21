Top Stories
Everything Taylor Swift's Friends Have Said About Travis Kelce &amp; Their New Relationship

Jennifer Lawrence Has Hilarious Reaction to Wardrobe Malfunction in Middle of Saks Holiday Lighting Ceremony (Video)

Highlights from Travis Kelce's New Interview, With Lots of Taylor Swift Details You Didn't Know Yet

A 'Suits' Reunion Is Happening - See Who's Returning!

Tue, 21 November 2023 at 12:41 am

Will a 'Golden Bachelorette' Season Happen? Jesse Palmer Reveals What He Knows!

The Golden Bachelor has been one of the most successful installments of the Bachelor Nation franchise in years, but we still don’t know yet if the show has a future.

As we get closer and closer to the season finale, everyone wants to know which woman will be picked as the lead for The Golden Bachelorette, though ABC hasn’t even ordered the show yet.

Eight women have already commented on the possibility of starring in a follow-up season and whether they’d accept the job or not.

Now, host Jesse Palmer is weighing in and sharing what he knows.

“I really hope we do it. I’ve been clamoring for it as well,” Jesse told ET. “I just love the group of women on Gerry’s season. I can’t single one out specifically. I think there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”

“I would also love to see a mansion full of 70-something-year-old guys just trying to fix everything around the mansion all day with their hands down their pants. Snoring and falling asleep on the couch during the day,” he continued.

Jesse added, “I think it’d be pretty compelling, actually, to watch. I’m on the edge of my seat just like everybody else waiting to find out if this is something that’s going to happen or not.”

Check out spoilers for who allegedly wins this season of The Golden Bachelor.

