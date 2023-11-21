Will a 'Golden Bachelorette' Season Happen? Jesse Palmer Reveals What He Knows!

The Golden Bachelor has been one of the most successful installments of the Bachelor Nation franchise in years, but we still don’t know yet if the show has a future.

As we get closer and closer to the season finale, everyone wants to know which woman will be picked as the lead for The Golden Bachelorette, though ABC hasn’t even ordered the show yet.

Eight women have already commented on the possibility of starring in a follow-up season and whether they’d accept the job or not.

Now, host Jesse Palmer is weighing in and sharing what he knows.

“I really hope we do it. I’ve been clamoring for it as well,” Jesse told ET. “I just love the group of women on Gerry’s season. I can’t single one out specifically. I think there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”

“I would also love to see a mansion full of 70-something-year-old guys just trying to fix everything around the mansion all day with their hands down their pants. Snoring and falling asleep on the couch during the day,” he continued.

Jesse added, “I think it’d be pretty compelling, actually, to watch. I’m on the edge of my seat just like everybody else waiting to find out if this is something that’s going to happen or not.”

