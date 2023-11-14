Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families &amp; the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Why Did Chris Appleton &amp; Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 11:38 am

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? 8 Choices Revealed, Plus, If They'd Take the Gig!

Continue Here »

Who Is the 'Golden Bachelorette'? 8 Choices Revealed, Plus, If They'd Take the Gig!

The Golden Bachelor has taken the Bachelor Nation world by storm this season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next installment of the franchise.

While a “Golden Bachelorette” season has not been announced at this time, fans are expecting it to be in the works.

And now that Gerry Turner‘s season is coming to an end, fans can only expect one of the fan favorite female contestants from his season to become the first Golden Bachelorette.

We’re rounded up some of the top choices for the gig, followed by if they’d actually accept the job.

Keep reading to find out…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: ABC
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow, Television, The Golden Bachelor, The Golden Bachelorette

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images