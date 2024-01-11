Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Jason Statham at 'The Beekeper' Premiere

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley supports Jason Statham at the premiere of his film The Beekeper on Wednesday (January 10) at Vue Leicester Square in London, England.

The 36-year-old model and 56-year-old action star posed for some pics before posing solo on the carpet as well. The David Ayer-directed film hits theaters on January 12, 2024.

Just a few days ago, Rosie and Jason were getting in some downtime before his press tour. They were seen on a vacation in Thailand!

For those who don’t know, Rosie and Jason have been a couple since 2010 and they announced their engagement in 2016. In 2022, Rosie confirmed that she had welcomed her second child with Jason – a baby girl named Isabella. They are also parents to six-year-old son Jack.

FYI: Rosie is wearing Alaïa.