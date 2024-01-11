Top Stories
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz &amp; More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz & More Famous Friends Get Together for Dinner

Netflix Announces 8 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024: See Every Renewed Show That's Coming to An End

Netflix Announces 8 TV Shows Are Ending in 2024: See Every Renewed Show That's Coming to An End

Thu, 11 January 2024 at 11:27 am

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Jason Statham at 'The Beekeper' Premiere

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Supports Jason Statham at 'The Beekeper' Premiere

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley supports Jason Statham at the premiere of his film The Beekeper on Wednesday (January 10) at Vue Leicester Square in London, England.

The 36-year-old model and 56-year-old action star posed for some pics before posing solo on the carpet as well. The David Ayer-directed film hits theaters on January 12, 2024.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Just a few days ago, Rosie and Jason were getting in some downtime before his press tour. They were seen on a vacation in Thailand!

For those who don’t know, Rosie and Jason have been a couple since 2010 and they announced their engagement in 2016. In 2022, Rosie confirmed that she had welcomed her second child with Jason – a baby girl named Isabella. They are also parents to six-year-old son Jack.

FYI: Rosie is wearing Alaïa.
Just Jared on Facebook
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 01
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 02
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 03
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 04
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 05
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 06
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 07
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 08
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 09
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 10
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 11
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 12
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 13
jason statham rosie huntington whiteley beekeper premiere 14

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley