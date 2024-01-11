Michael Strahan's 19-Year-Old Daughter Isabella Reveals Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Michael Strahan‘s daughter Isabella Strahan is bravely speaking out.

The 19-year-old college student joined her dad to discuss being diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common malignant tumor that arises in the cerebellum, a part of the brain, on Good Morning America on Thursday (October 11).

Isabella says she learned about her condition in late October, and underwent emergency surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove the mass on October 27, a day before her 19th birthday. She will start chemotherapy at Duke Children’s Hospital & Health Center in Durham, North Carolina in February.

“I’m feeling good. Not too bad. That’s my next step. I’m ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. …. I’m very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing,” she said.

“I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world, because I’ve got an amazing daughter. I know she’s going through it, but I know that we’re never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this,” Michael said

Michael has four kids: two older children — Tanita, 32, and Michael Jr., 29 — with his first wife Wanda Hutchins, and Isabella and her twin sister Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli.

As for her symptoms, Isabella said she started experiencing things freshman year at USC in Los Angeles.

“I didn’t notice anything was off ’til probably like Oct. 1. That’s when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn’t walk straight,” she said, initially thinking it was vertigo.

By Oct. 25, she woke up “throwing up blood” and family encouraged her to seek immediate medical attention.

“That was when we decided, ‘You need to really go get a thorough checkup.’ And thank goodness for the doctor. I feel like this doctor saved her life because she was thorough enough to say, ‘Let’s do the full checkup,’” Michael said.

After a MRI, doctors discovered a fast-growing 4 centimeter tumor in the back of her brain.

“It didn’t feel real. I don’t really remember much. I just remember trying to figure out how to get to [Los Angeles] ASAP,” Michael said, taking off from GMA to be by her side.

About 500 children are diagnosed with it yearly, although Michael said it’s “rarely” someone her age. “It’s still scary because it’s still so much to go through. And the hardest thing to get over is to think that she has to go through this herself.”

Following her surgery, Isabella did several rounds of radiation treatment, as well as a month of rehabilitation. “I got to ring the bell yesterday. It was great. It was very exciting because it’s been a long 30 sessions, six weeks,” Isabella said to fellow cancer survivor Robin Roberts.

We are wishing the very best to Isabella in her continued recovery!

