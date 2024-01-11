Nicola Peltz Takes Center Stage in 'Lola' Trailer - Get a First Glimpse at Her Directorial Debut

Nicola Peltz shows off her resilience in the trailer for her directorial debut Lola.

The 29-year-old actress takes center stage in the drama, which highlights the titular character’s relationship with her beloved brother Arlo (Luke David Blumm) and their cruel mother Mona (Virginia Madsen).

The trailer sets the scene and introduces an unexpected challenge that threatens to overturn all the hard work Lola has taken on to make a better life for herself.

Head inside to watch the trailer for Nicola Peltz’s new movie Lola…

“In the almost six years since we began this journey with Lola, it is thrilling beyond measure to finally be sharing this story with audiences,” Nicola said about the project. “Despite a life of hardship, abuse and generational trauma, Lola is a fighter – driven by unconditional love and a refusal to submit to the unsatisfactory future that has been forced upon her. It’s a heartfelt story that we hope everyone can relate to and hopefully feel inspired by in some way.”

Lola will premiere in theaters and on VOD on February 9, 2024. The movie also stars Trevor Long, Raven Goodwin, Richie Merritt and more.

Press play on the Lola trailer below…