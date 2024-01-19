Elisabeth Moss' Dad Ron Dies at 79

Elisabeth Moss‘ dad Ron Moss has sadly passed away.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old actress’s father died on Thursday night (January 18) in Clearwater, Fla. due to an infection. Ron was 79 years old.

A statement from Ron‘s grandson Max, who is also the executor of his estate, reads: “Ron made so many friends throughout his rich life and we want everyone to know that you all meant so much to him. Thank you for everything that any of you did for him throughout his life.”

If you weren’t aware, Ron was a gifted musician. He played in jazz bands and served as the managers of stars such as Chick Corea and Issac Hayes.

Ron was also a scientologist like his daughter.

We send our sincere condolences to Elisabeth and all of Ron‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

