Sara Bareilles Debuts New Engagement Ring from Fiance Joe Tippett, One Year After Getting Engaged

Sara Bareilles has been engaged to actor Joe Tippett for the past year, but she only just picked up her engagement ring!

The 44-year-old Grammy-winning singer met Joe, 41, when he was cast in her musical Waitress during the original out-of-town run in Boston back in 2015 and they’ve been together ever since. You can see them starring opposite each other in the filmed version of Waitress, which is now available on digital HD.

Sara shared photos of her new engagement ring on Instagram and shared the touching story behind the ring.

“We have been engaged for a year and this is the ring we chose- we picked it up yesterday,” she began.

Sara continued, “We bought the gold leaf at an arts fair in Mexico City last December because looking for a ring started to feel like it was distorting and eclipsing the beauty of choosing each other. Joe found this ring at an antique store upstate. I was buying tiny lamp shades. (So cute!) It didn’t fit my finger so I was scared to take the leap. I had been thinking I should go get something custom or really hunt for the ‘right ring’ so I balked at it. We drove back to our house without it and talked about the concept of the ring. That it is something he wants to give me, not just get for me. That the leap of faith of not quite knowing if it was ‘the one’ is just that. A leap of faith. And isn’t that life? I look at this ring and think of his big blue eyes and how sometimes they are pleading with me to let go and grow into something new with him. So I did. And we got it the next day and got it sized and now I just love that I see him when I look at it- I like looking at you @joetipps.”

Sara is starring in a television series that debuts on Netflix soon!