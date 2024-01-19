'The Flight Attendant,' Starring Kaley Cuoco, Canceled at Max After 2 Seasons

The Flight Attendant will not be moving forward at Max.

The Emmy-winning thriller series, starring and executive produced by Kaley Cuoco, ran for two seasons, which aired in 2020 and 2022.

Other actors who appeared in The Flight Attendant include Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, and Griffin Matthews.

On Friday (January 19), it was confirmed that a third season of The Flight Attendant was not greenlit by the streaming service.

Per THR, Max considered renewing the show for a third season, but more recently decided to pull the plug.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, Kaley reflected: “What started out as an attention-grabbing book cover quickly evolved into an extraordinary flight of a lifetime. I always envisioned TFA as a limited series and thanks to an incredible creative team, we were able to deliver two thrilling seasons. Personally, playing Cassie has been a dream come true and I am so grateful for everyone who played a part in bringing this extremely original series to life.”

Executive producer Steve Yockey added: “The Flight Attendant was a true passion project, and the reception from viewers and critics alike was pretty stunning. Our unorthodox spectacle of a show really found people. As we all move on to new projects, those two seasons of television and the incredible team of professionals behind them will always stay at the top of my list.”

