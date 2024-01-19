Nick Cannon Jokes About Being Father of 12 in New Buffalo Wild Wings Commercial - Watch Now!

Nick Cannon is well-known in pop culture for being a father of many children and he’s joking about having a lot of kids in his new Buffalo Wild Wings commercial.

The commercial sees Nick going into the kitchen and seeing that someone ate his wings that were in the fridge.

“Sports, friends, fun. As a father of 12, I ain’t got time for none of that s–t. But as a super patient father who never gets upset, I’m always looking out for a good deal,” Nick said in the commercial before promoting BWW’s new Buy One Get One Wing Deals.

In the commercial, we see a Disney Parks receipt for $200,000 hanging on the wall and Nick also opens up a cabinet containing a bunch of World’s Best Dad mugs.

“We all know finding the best deals can be a job in and of itself. And as an actor, comedian, and dad – my plate is full,” Nick said in a statement. “So, if you’re looking for a great deal on the best wings and sauces in the game, you need to check out B-Dubs BOGO deals on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Buffalo Wild Wings offers Buy One Get One 50% Off traditional wings on Tuesdays and Buy One Get One Free boneless wings on Thursdays. Both deals are available for dine-in, delivery, or takeout.

