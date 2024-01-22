Hulu Debuts First Look at Joey King & Logan Lerman's New Series 'We Were the Lucky Ones'

Joey King is heading back to Hulu for the limited series We Were the Lucky Ones and the first look photos have been revealed!

The 24-year-old Emmy-nominated actress is teaming up with Bullet Train co-star Logan Lerman again for the new series, directed by Hamilton‘s Thomas Kail.

Based on Georgia Hunter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the television adaptation of We Were the Lucky Ones is a limited series inspired by the incredible true story of one Jewish family separated at the start of World War II, determined to survive and reunite.

Also starring in the series are Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert.

The show will premiere on Hulu with three episodes on March 28, and new episodes launching weekly.

Showrunner Erica Lipez opened up about Joey‘s character Halina in a new interview with Elle.

“It’s this incredible sort of adult coming-of-age story for her. I think she starts the war at 21 and ends around 28. There’s just this strength and intelligence and humor and ambition to Halina that we felt like we knew Joey would capture,” Erica said. “I mean, she did that and she was extraordinary to work with.”