Top Stories
Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule Following Divorce from Joe Manganiello

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Milo Ventimiglia Shares Rare Comments on Marriage to Jarah Mariano, Sends Message to Heartbroken Fans

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles Following Surgery for Enlarged Prostate

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

'House of the Dragon' Season 2: HBO Confirms Cast, Three Popular Actors Left Off List as Expected

Fri, 26 January 2024 at 7:30 pm

10 Celebrities Who Are Huge In-N-Out Fans, Including Some Wild Stories That Are Unique to Hollywood!

Continue Here »

10 Celebrities Who Are Huge In-N-Out Fans, Including Some Wild Stories That Are Unique to Hollywood!

Celebrities love a good cheeseburger!

Although it may seem too ordinary for the ultra rich and famous, tons of Hollywood stars enjoy eating at California’s most iconic fast-food burger chain, In-N-Out!

From grabbing a meal after winning a major award to just stopping by on their day off, celebrities always make time for In-N-Out.

Continue through the slideshow to discover which celebrities are huge In-N-Out fans…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adele, Brie Larson, Dwayne Johnson, EG, evergreen, Extended, Food, Gigi Hadid, Julia Roberts, Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Paul Giamatti, Priyanka Chopra, Slideshow