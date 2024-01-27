Britney Spears Debuts New Hair While Dancing in a Daring Sheer Look After Major Chart Success

Britney Spears is mixing up her look with a major first, and she’s showing it off with another risque dance video.

The 42-year-old “Toxic” pop star took to social media on Saturday (January 27) to share a new video of herself rocking a set of extensions. Only, these ones are different than the ones we’ve seen her in before.

Her new look comes after her 13-year-old song “Selfish” rocketed up the charts this week to overcome her ex Justin Timberlake‘s new song of the same name.

Head inside to see what makes Britney Spears’ new look different…

On Instagram, Britney shared a video of herself dancing in a totally sheer bodysuit. The outfit was studded in diamonds and featured white detailing to cover her chest.

She paired the daring outfit with brown heels and her first “real set of extensions.”

It’s not immediately clear what Britney meant about her past experience with extensions. The pop star has worn them for years, but this set is clearly different for her. Either way, she looks fierce!

“If man is a man, woman is a God,” she added in the caption.

Last week Britney opened up about her weight and her relationship with food.