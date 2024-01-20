Britney Spears Opens Up About Weight & Relationship With Food, Says She's a 'Passionate Eater'

Britney Spears is getting real about eating habits and weight!

On Friday (January 19), the 42-year-old pop star shared an Instagram photo of a cup of hot chocolate from New York City ice cream shop Glace by Noglu.

She wrote a lengthy caption and described her relationship with food and her body image.

“Food is my weakness I will admit it !!!” Britney wrote. “When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say ‘sit still’ or ‘you are eating way too fast … please slow down’ !!! I’m a passionate eater !!!”

The singer recalled that at lunch, she would always finish in “2 seconds,” but her weight seems to stay consistent regardless.

She continued, “I’m usually 135 on scale … that’s my normal weight !!! Well that’s good for me. I want to be 125 – 128 but I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened !!! D-MN !!!”

Britney shared that she still enjoys “the same secret hot fudge Sunday from Wendy’s.” She added, “Around dinner I will go eat one for dinner !!!”

She also acknowledged that her ex-husband Sam Asghari is a personal trainer. “He knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy !!!” Britney wrote. “With food I think it’s weird though !!! Timing is important I think !!!”

The author concluded her caption with some witty dating advice: “I suggest whoever you’re with or thinking of being with … make sure you look at them just the way you’re looking at that blaze coffee !!! Psss CAN I HAVE MORE PLEASE !!!”

