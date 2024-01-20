James Franco and Girlfriend Izabel Pakzad's Night Out, A Friendly Fendi Fete

James Franco and girlfriend Izabel Pakzad are going strong!

The happy couple stepped out together for Milan Fashion Week last week.

James, 44, and Izabel, 28, sat front row at the Fendi Fashion Show held during Milan Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on Saturday (January 13) in Milan, Italy.

Other stars also at the fashion show included Games of Thrones‘ Kit Harington, Red, White, & Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine, Foe actor Aaron Pierre, Pose actor Jeremy Pope, model Lucky Blue Smith, Us actor Winston Duke, and The Crown actor Ed McVey.

“A Fendi life is one lived between town and country,” read the brand’s show notes, juxtaposing countryside charm with city sophistication led by Fendi men’s artistic director Silvia Venturini Fendi. Watch the runway show below!



Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2024-25 Fashion Show