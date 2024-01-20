Da'Vine Joy Randolph Recalls Scary 'Near-Death' Robbery Experience at a Dim Sum Restaurant

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is opening up about a “near-death” experience she had!

On Friday (January 19), the The Holdovers star appeared on The Graham Norton Show and recalled a crisis at a dim sum restaurant where she and her friend were having brunch.

When the actress heard screaming and commotion, she ran to the kitchen and started grabbing knives.

Keep reading to find out more…

“My back was to the door, and I hear all this like…kerfuffle,” Da’Vine remembered on the show. “And I see people rushing in, so my brain’s like, ‘Is this a flash mob?’”

The audience laughed as she said she realized that those aren’t “on trend anymore.”

Then, Da’Vine noticed that her best friend was gone, and lots of people started yelling. She went to the kitchen, thinking, “They got knives. Good ones.” So, she collected several.

“Basically, there was jewelry store just outside of the mall,” she said on the show. “There was a smash and grab…They were running through the mall with the bounty and with guns.”

Da’Vine recently explained why working with Paul Giamatti is like boxing.