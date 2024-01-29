'Days Of Our Lives' Recent Cast Changes: 10 Stars Exit, 2 Roles Return, 1 New Star Joining!

Days of Our Lives is one of the most popular soap operas on television today.

The show, which first debuted all the way back in 1965, is now one of the longest-running scripted television series in the world, airing almost every day since.

The series chronicles of the lives, loves, trials and tribulations of the citizens of the fictional city of Salem.

And over the past few months, there have been a ton of casting changes, including several stars leaving the show, and at least one joining for a one-year deal.

Click through to find out the recent Days of Our Lives casting changes…