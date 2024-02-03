Zendaya Recalls Helping Timothee Chalamet Decorate His Apartment

Timothee Chalamet has a reputation for being one of the most stylish stars in Hollywood. However, it sounds like he needed a little help when it came to decorating his apartment.

Luckily, his Dune costar and close friend Zendaya was around to provide a hand.

The pair recalled the funny story about how she fixed up his place during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

While on the show with Austin Butler and Florence Pugh to promote Dune 2, the cast opened up about their relationships.

“Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here,” Timothee said. “Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago.”

She chimed in to explain what was wrong with the apartment in the first place. “The vibe was very teenage boy,” she explained, adding, “We just needed a few necessities.”

For instance, she joked that he needed everything from cups and plates to cutlery. Timothee did promise that he had a bed. However, he didn’t have a bed frame.

Luckily, all it took to set him up with a trip to Bed, Bath & Beyonce for “all the big-boy stuff.”

