Bradley Cooper Revealed the Famous Costar Who Changed His Approach to Acting for the Better

Bradley Cooper opened up about a costar who helped him become a better actor.

The 49-year-old Maestro star recently participated in a chat ahead of the 2024 SAG Awards. During it, he was asked to name an actor who had a positive impact on their career.

His answer might surprise you.

Keep reading to find out more…

Bradley listed his Wedding Crashers costar Vince Vaughn and explained how Vince‘s approach to acting made him rethink his own.

“Up until that point, I was always just trying to get it right on camera. Be present and get it right,” he explained about his mentality before the movie, via Variety. “I’m watching Vince Vaughn destroy a scene, just crush it, and then he wants another take. It was the scene where the grandmother is shooting him, takes the gun out and he’s running out. He’s just like, ‘I want to do another one.” In front of everyone…this huge crew and lights and it’s so nerve-wracking…and it was his willingness to fail.”

He continued, noting that Vince was “willing to try anything.” It didn’t always work, but Bradley was impressed by his fearlessness.

“It was all of us watching this artist just explore with complete abandon. It was like a diamond through the middle of my head going, ‘That’s it! That freedom to just be absolutely willing to fail.’ It changed me forever. That was the moment,” he added.

Did you see that we recently got an update about Bradley‘s love life?