Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Newton & More Stars Attend Marc Jacobs Runway Show in NYC
So many stars descended upon Park Avenue Armory in New York City to attend the Marc Jacobs 2024 runway show on Friday (February 2).
Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Newton, Chloe Sevigny and Winnie Harlow were just a few of the stars who were taking in the latest designs from the fashion house.
They each showed off their own distinctive sense of style at the event, and they weren’t alone. In all, more than 20 stars attended the fashion show. We pulled together photos of all of them!
Head inside to see all of the photos…
Keep scrolling to see photos of every star who attended the fashion show…
Nicky Hilton
Debbie Harry
Sai De Silva and Jessica Wang
Rowan Blanchard
Kemio
Charlotte Groeneveld
Remi Bader
Chloe Sevigny
Kathryn Newton
Dakota Fanning
Winnie Harlow
Chrishelle Lim
Olivia Ponton
Meredith Duxbury
Maddie Ziegler and Derek Blasberg
Madeline Brewer
Hari Nef
Char Defrancesco
Nicky Hilton
You can also check out the pics in the gallery…