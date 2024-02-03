Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Newton & More Stars Attend Marc Jacobs Runway Show in NYC

So many stars descended upon Park Avenue Armory in New York City to attend the Marc Jacobs 2024 runway show on Friday (February 2).

Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Newton, Chloe Sevigny and Winnie Harlow were just a few of the stars who were taking in the latest designs from the fashion house.

They each showed off their own distinctive sense of style at the event, and they weren’t alone. In all, more than 20 stars attended the fashion show. We pulled together photos of all of them!

Nicky Hilton

Debbie Harry

Sai De Silva and Jessica Wang

Rowan Blanchard

Kemio

Charlotte Groeneveld

Remi Bader

Chloe Sevigny

Kathryn Newton

Dakota Fanning

Winnie Harlow

Chrishelle Lim

Olivia Ponton

Meredith Duxbury

Maddie Ziegler and Derek Blasberg

Madeline Brewer

Hari Nef

Char Defrancesco

