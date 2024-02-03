The Richest 'Twilight' Stars, Ranked by Net Worth (& No. 1 Leads the Pack by $20 Million!)

The Twilight film franchise, based on author Stephenie Meyer‘s novels, helped lay the groundwork for a new generation of teen fantasy blockbusters.

They also featured a star-studded cast that have gone on to amass very impressive net worths over the course of their careers.

Of course, some of the most recognizable stars from the franchise are the three main leads – Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. However, the rest of the Cullen family and several other stars from the franchise have also enjoyed successful careers in Hollywood.

We decided to check out what sort of fortunes the stars have amassed, and you might be surprised by where some of the actors fall on the list. The top earner beats the closest competition by $20 million!

Check out the richest stars from the Twilight franchise ranked from highest to lowest…