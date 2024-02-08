Top 10 Most Popular Fitness Influencers, Ranked

Welcome to the world of fitness influencers, where motivation meets muscle and wellness is a way of life.

From heart-pumping workouts to mindful nutrition tips, these fitness gurus have captured the hearts and minds of followers worldwide.

We’re taking a look at the most popular fitness influencers across the Internet, exploring the impact they’ve made on the fitness community. Whether you’re a seasoned gym buff or just starting your fitness journey, these influencers offer a wealth of knowledge, inspiration, and support to help you reach your goals.

In a study conducted by nfsupplements.co.uk, influencer popularity was determined and ranked by weighted score across TikTok, Instagram and YouTube following, as well as global searches.

Click through to find out who are the Top 10 most popular fitness influencers…