'Stupid Pet Tricks' on TBS - 9 Big Guest Stars Revealed!

Stupid Pet Tricks is coming!

Hosted by comedian and actress Sarah Silverman, the show will premiere with a special multi-network sneak peek across TBS, Discovery, truTV and Animal Planet on Sunday (February 11) at 5 p.m. ET, with an encore airing later that evening.

New episodes will debut on TBS every Monday at 9 p.m. ET beginning Monday (February 12).

A show summary, via TBS: “A reimagining of the iconic David Letterman segment, the half-hour variety show retains all the original charm, silly fun, and appreciation for the bond between humans and their animal friends. Infused with Silverman’s unique comedic spin, each episode features a parade of pets performing ridiculous and extraordinary tricks.”

“When cuddly animals are involved, count me in. I’m talking about Dave,” Sarah said of the new show.

Plus, there are a ton of guest stars set to appear!

