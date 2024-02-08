Gaten Matarazzo Has a 'Messed Up' Answer for What He'd Change About 'Stranger Things'

Gaten Matarazzo was asked what change he would make to Stranger Things if he could, and he gave what he called a “messed up” answer.

The 21-year-old actor sat on a panel recently at Mega Con Orlando and was asked the question. If you don’t know, Gaten has portrayed the role of Dustin Henderson on the Netflix series since season one.

Keep reading to find out more…

Gaten apparently said (via CBR), “It might sound messed up but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

If you didn’t see, one star just exited Stranger Things and won’t be in season five.

Find out which Stranger Things star is the richest of them all!