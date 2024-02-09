Top Stories
Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Catches Up With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Ahead of Super Bowl

Here's Why Beyoncé Fans Think Verizon's Super Bowl Commercial Will Feature Her

Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Fri, 09 February 2024

'Rocky' Actor Carl Weathers' Cause of Death Revealed

Carl Weathers passed away one week ago and now his official cause of death has been revealed.

The beloved Rocky and Predator actor died on February 1 at the age of 76 and his family released a statement to confirm the sad news.

Carl‘s death certificate has been released and new details about his death have been revealed.

The official cause of death is listed as “atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to The Blast. The death certificate notes that Carl had been suffering from heart disease for years and his death is listed as “natural.”

Carl‘s body was cremated and his family took home his ashes instead of having a burial.

Our thoughts are with Carl‘s loved ones at this difficult time. We have sadly lost several stars already in 2024.
