Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Catches Up With Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Ahead of Super Bowl

Here's Why Beyoncé Fans Think Verizon's Super Bowl Commercial Will Feature Her

Queen Camilla Shares Update on King Charles Following Cancer Diagnosis

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 8:46 pm

All We Know About 'Severance' Season 2 - See Every Production Update!

All We Know About 'Severance' Season 2 - See Every Production Update!

Severance season 2 is on the horizon, and it has taken a long time to get here.

The Apple TV+ show premiered in February 2022. Severance won a pair of Emmys, and a second season was greenlit in August 2022, per Variety.

Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, Britt Lower, John Turturro, and more star in the series, while Ben Stiller serves as executive producer and director.

Severance‘s official synopsis reads: “Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure, which surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself.”

Although there is currently no premiere date for season 2, we’ve compiled a list of all the updates since Severance‘s renewal!

Continue through the slideshow to see every production update for Severance season 2…

