Who Plays Jake from State Farm? Meet Kevin Miles & Learn 5 Fast Facts About Him!

Jake From State Farm will be front and center during the Super Bowl thanks to the State Farm commercial that is set to air during the big game.

While the character “Jake” is recognizable to most people in the country, there’s a good chance they aren’t familiar with the actor behind him yet. So let’s fill you in!

Kevin Miles is the lovable guy who has become known as Jake From State Farm, but he’s so much more than just the character.

1. Who is Kevin?

Kevin‘s full name is Kevin Miles Julian Mimms and he grew up on the south side of Chicago. After graduating college with a BFA in acting, he moved to Los Angeles and started booking commercials for brands like T-Mobile and McDonald’s. He also had guest spots on shows like iCarly, Criminal Minds and SWAT. Then he eventually booked Jake From State Farm.

2. Kevin is best friends with comedian Matt Rife!

The longtime buddies shot to fame at right around the same time. Take a look back at a photo of them at a Just Jared Halloween Party back in 2016.

3. He modeled his version of Jake after Will Smith‘s character in Hitch.

Kevin told THR about auditioning for the commercials. He said, “I read the State Farm spot, and I just thought it was so hilarious. I thought, this guy is kind of a cool Hitch. I thought, that’s the energy — like, Jake’s your boy … Like, everybody’s a homie and everybody’s on the same team.”

4. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Kevin was flown to Texas to live in semi-solitude while filming State Farm commercials for months

Kevin spent four to five months in Austin, Texas to film commercials for State Farm. The brand created a quarantine pod on a ranch complex outside of the city, where they filmed lots of content. He told THR, “It was kind of surreal to be there for so long. But it was a great time. I feel like I learned a lot.”

5. Kevin hopes to break into the TV and film acting world

He told THR, “I would love to be the first person who opens that full door of entertainment. Acting is acting. You can learn no matter what. We shouldn’t have an elitist view of what things are — we should appreciate the work that actors and artists do in their fields. If an actor can mix [different skills]? That should be celebrated.”

