Julianne Hough Drops Out of 'Dancing With the Stars' Live Tour, Reason Revealed

Julianne Hough is longer appearing on the Dancing with the Stars Live Tour.

The 35-year-old pro dancer shared the news herself in a statement over the weekend, confirming she would need to drop out of the live presentations.

“I’ve been so looking forward to getting to connect with all our amazing fans on the road and perform live alongside the DWTS Tour cast for select dates,” she began.

“However, due to a change in my production shooting schedule, a conflict has come up and I will no longer be able to join the tour for my scheduled dates,” she continued, confirming that the reason is scheduling issues.

“I love our DWTS community and I’m devastated to miss seeing you all in person, but I can assure you that this cast is delivering an unforgettable show that you won’t want to miss.”

The Dancing with the Stars tour kicked off in January in Richmond, Virginia and is set to wrap on March 27 at the Pantages Theater in L.A.

Julianne, a co-host of the ABC dancing competition, was only set to appear on select dates of the tour.

