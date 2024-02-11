Nerds Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Addison Rae Makes Random Appearance in 'Flashdance' Ad

Addison Rae is starring in the Nerds commercial that is airing during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11)!

The 23-year-old dancer and actress makes an appearance at the end of the commercial, eating a Nerds gummy cluster.

In the commercial, a giant gummy does a Flashdance dance sequence, complete with the candy sitting on a chair and pulling a rope, but instead of rain, Nerds candy comes falling down!

For the ad, the candy brand touts, “What a feeling! Unleash your senses with Addison Rae and try NERDS Gummy Clusters – a union of fruity sweet gummy, and tangy crunchy NERDS!”

Addison teased her commercial in the days leading up to the big game, sharing a video of her coaching the gummy, with the caption, “Guess who I’m coaching…?! 🪩🕺🕺🎶🍬 tune in to find out!! @nerdscandy 2.11 #ad”

Check out the Nerds Super Bowl commercial here…

