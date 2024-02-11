Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:27 pm

Andra Day Super Bowl 2024 Performance: Watch Her Beautiful 'Lift Every Voice & Sing' Cover Now!

Andra Day Super Bowl 2024 Performance: Watch Her Beautiful 'Lift Every Voice & Sing' Cover Now!

Andra Day blew us away with her gorgeous vocals while performing during the pre-show for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 39-year-old singer, best known for her song “Rise Up,” performed just after 6:10pm during the pre-game show on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Andra delivered an incredible cover of the classic song “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

In a recent interview, Andra talked about the significance of the song.



“It’s a hymn of triumph, and that’s what I want people to encounter when I sing this song. I want them to know that we have victory and we have peace already… It feels like there’s an honor,” she said (via People).

Watch the video below!
Photos: Getty
