Post Malone Talks Weight Loss & The Zero Calorie Condiment He Used to Help the Process

After seeing Post Malone‘s performance at the Super Bowl, you might be curious to know more about his weight loss.

The 28-year-old entertainer sat down for an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show last year and talked about how he dropped weight.

Post recently revealed that he’s down nearly 60 pounds after previously weighing about 240 pounds.

“On tour, I stopped eating a lot of fried stuff [and] pizza,” Post said on The Howard Stern Show, adding that when he’d look for food at 2am after his concerts, there weren’t many healthy options available.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I’m going to eat grilled chicken, I’m going to eat carrots, and I’m going to have a little bit of white rice with … hot sauce,” Post said. “I was like … ‘Hot sauce has no calories in it? This sh-t is sick.’”

“I lost 20 pounds doing that, and I was like let’s keep going. Let’s keep building,” he concluded. “And we just kept f–king rocking and rolling.”

