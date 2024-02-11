Booking.com Super Bowl Commercial 2024: Tina Fey Turns Into Friends Jane Krakowski & Glenn Close

Tina Fey has recruited her some of her famous friends for a new commercial!

The 53-year-old actress stars in Booking.com’s new Super Bowl commercial that aired during the big game on Sunday (February 11).

In the ad, Tina says that the travel company can turn you into whatever version of yourself you want to be.

“There are so many Tina Feys I could be,” Tina says. “So, I hired body doubles to help me out.”

Keep reading to find out more…We then see various types of Tinas with Jane Krakowski playing “Splurgy Tina” and a Bigfoot wearing glasses and a brown wig as “Rustic Tina” who gets groomed by Tina and Jane‘s 30 Rock co-star Jack McBrayer.

Glenn Close then shows up as the next Tina while riding a horse, which confuses the real Tina, who forgot she hired Glenn to play “Wild Tina.”

“With millions of possibilities, you can book whoever you want to be,” Glenn says, stealing Tina‘s line who books a trip then runs off.

