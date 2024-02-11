Top Stories
Sun, 11 February 2024 at 6:15 pm

Jay-Z Dotes on Daughters Blue Ivy & Rumi on the Field at Super Bowl 2024

Jay-Z is making precious memories with his daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi at the 2024 Super Bowl.

The 54-year-old rapper was photographed on the field at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium with his daughters, 12 and 6, ahead of the big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Decked out in NFL gear, Jay was photographed taking pictures of Blue as she struck a pose in front of the field. Rumi stuck by his side.

It looks like Blue came over to double check her dad’s photos on his camera.

If the scene is familiar, that’s because a similar thing happened last year when they attended the game.

Blue paired denim cargo pants with a varsity jacket for the sporting event. Her outfit featured pops of orange and turquoise. Meanwhile, her little sister looked equally sporty. However, she opted for a monochromatic black look.

We hope that the family enjoys the Super Bowl!

Did you know that Blue joined her dad onstage at another big event last week?

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Blue Ivy Carter, Jay Z, Rumi Carter