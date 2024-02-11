Brittany Mahomes Sits With Jackson Mahomes at Super Bowl 2024 After Appearing to Shade Him at Concert

There doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes!

If you missed it, a video from a Future concert went viral on Saturday night (February 10). In the clip, Jackson can be seen trying to enter a VIP area where Brittany was seated, though security denied him access while Brittany ignored the matter.

However, there appears to be no drama, as Brittany and Jackson were photographed sitting next to each other at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday (February 11) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

For further context, the 28-year-old wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has supported her 23-year-old brother-in-law amid his legal troubles.

If you weren’t aware, Jackson was arrested in May 2023 after he allegedly touched a woman without consent at a Kansas City restaurant. He was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery.

The felony sexual battery charges were dropped in January 2024, but Jackson still faces a misdemeanor battery charge, per the AP.

Discover more about Patrick Mahomes‘ family members!